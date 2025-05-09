Mission police arrest two teens in connection with aggravated robbery, search for third suspect

The Mission Police Department arrested two 18-year-old males in connection with an aggravated robbery, according to police spokesperson Art Flores.

Flores said Robert Victor Morales and a second unidentified male were arrested in two separate incidents.

Morales was arrested on May 2 and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. The second suspect was arrested in Weslaco on Friday and is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday. He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Flores.

Flore said Mission police continue to search for a third suspect.

The robbery occurred on April 25 when police received a call for an aggravated robbery at around 1:30 a.m., according to Flores.

A 19-year-old female was picked up by the three suspects at the 1300 block of Magdalena Street after speaking with them through social media and arranging a time to meet up, according to Flores.

Flores said the victim got into a 2019 white Dodge Ram, and they all drove around for a bit. One of the suspects then began choking the victim in the backseat, the passenger began taking her belongings and her purse while the driver pointed a gun at her.

The victim was then dumped off near Georgiana Street and westbound Frontage Road, according to Flores.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5000.