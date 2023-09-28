Mission police chief: Suspect in standoff confirmed to be Texas Syndicate gang member

The man involved in the seven-hour-long standoff with Mission police was arraigned Thursday morning.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said it has been confirmed 43-year-old Mark Hector Mena is a Texas Syndicate gang member.

Mena barricaded himself inside his home near Los Milagros and Glasscock Road following a domestic disturbance call.

The incident began Wednesday morning after police received a report that Mena was allegedly beating his wife. When police arrived at the residence, Mena began making threats against his family and officers.

This led to a seven-hour-long standoff with police. Authorities eventually rammed into the home, only to discover Mena wasn't inside the residence.

Mena turned himself on Wednesday night and has been arraigned and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.

He was also given a 91-day protective order preventing him from going near his home or his children's school. His wife is out of the hospital and recovering at home.