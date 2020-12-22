Mission Police Department arrests Palmview police corporal

Palmview police Cpl. Jorge Padron in body camera video from July 2018.

The Mission Police Department arrested a Palmview police corporal Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call about shots fired on the 1500 block of Elm Street, said police Inv. Art Flores, a spokesman for the Mission Police Department. Officers found three people — including Palmview police Cpl. Jorge Padron — in a parked car.

“Those three individuals were highly intoxicated,” Flores said.

A witness told officers that Padron had fired a weapon in the air, Flores said. Officers found 10 shell casings nearby.

According to the witness, Padron attempted to load the weapon again, Flores said, but someone took the weapon away from him.

Officers arrested Padron on suspicion of discharging a firearm within city limits, a Class C misdemeanor, Flores said.

Padron remained at the Mission city jail Tuesday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Palmview Police Department will review what happened and take appropriate disciplinary action, said Palmview police Chief Gilberto Zamora.

“It’s not something we’re going to tolerate,” Zamora said.

Palmview investigated a similar incident during July 2018, when Padron drank a few beers with his brother.

His brother fired a pistol, sending a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment, according to Palmview Police Department records.

“He wanted to try out the trigger pull on it. See how it felt,” Padron said, according to body camera video from the investigation. “He thought the weapon wasn’t loaded.”

The Palmview Police Department determined that Padron owned the pistol and had permission to carry the weapon on duty. It ruled the shooting accidental and didn’t punish Padron.

Instead of a reprimand or suspension, Padron received information on the safe handling of firearms.

Palmview City Attorney Eric Flores released a statement about Padron on Tuesday afternoon.

"In the early hours of the morning we were informed of the conduct of one of our Palmview police officers. The alleged behavior by this officer is not a representation of this department nor will it be condoned," according to the statement. "Considering the severity of the situation this officer will be placed unpaid administrative leave until the conclusion of an internal investigation on the matter."