Mission Police Department holds memorial for K-9 officer

The Mission Police Department held a memorial service Tuesday for a K-9 officer named Roxy.

Roxy’s handler, Mission police Officer Adrian Guerra, said that Roxy died on Oct. 3.

Roxy was nine years old and had worked alongside Guerra for five years.

“She was good at narcotics, you know, that was her biggest thing," Guerra said.

Guerra is now working with a new K-9 named Caesar, who is four years old.

He's one of three K-9s officers at the Mission Police Department.

