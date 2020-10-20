Mission Police Department holds memorial service for K-9 officer Roxy

The Mission Police Department is holding a memorial service on Tuesday for a K-9 officer that died unexpectedly earlier this month.

K-9 Roxy died about two weeks ago due to a stomach infection. She worked at the Mission Police Department for seven years.

Art Flores, a public information officer for the Mission Police Department said Roxy was great at her job.

"She was a lovable playful dog and it's just one of those things you hate to lose," Flores said.

The memorial service for Roxy will be held at 10 a.m. at the Mission Police Courtyard. Those who would like to attend are being asked to visit the city's Facebook page.

