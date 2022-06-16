Mission Police Department hoping to expand mental health program

The Mission Police Department is hoping to expand their mental health policing program through a $500,000 federal grant the department is applying for.

The department currently has two officers trained for crisis intervention, and they’re looking for more.

“This has been a sustained issue within our community - in the law enforcement community, where we are consistent in our response to calls for service,” Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said. “Some of our citizens are suffering from mental health. Now it's important to let our community know that they are not alone.”

Torres said the goal is to improve police response without excessive use of force.