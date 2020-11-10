Mission Police Department welcomes 8 new officers

The city of Mission held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for eight new police officers.

“We want to create a 20-year career for our police officers,” said Mission Mayor Armando “Doc” O’caña. “We have been losing a lot of police officers to other agencies.”

O’caña said he wants to build up the police department and convince officers to stay in Mission.

Part of the retention plan includes higher pay. The city approved an 8% pay increase for officers during October.

