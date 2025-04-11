Mission police hold annual Remembrance Walk for crime victims

The Mission Police Department held their annual Remembrance Walk for crime victim's on Thursday.

Cynthia Banda spoke at the event. Her sister, Melissa Banda, was killed nearly five years ago. Her ex-husband is serving a life sentence for her murder, while Cynthia raises their children.

"I want people to know that there is help out there and also to keep her memory alive. I don't want her to be forgotten," Cynthia said.

The event also had resources available for crime victims and their families. Mission police say they want crime victims to know they're not alone.

"We create a certain bond with these people, and it's very important for us to send out this message," Mission Police Department spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez said.

This was the 14th year Mission police has held the event.