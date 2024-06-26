Mission police holding summer camp

A group of 40 students are learning what it's like to be a police officer thanks to the Mission Police Department.

The department partnered up with officers from Palmview and Alton for a week-long Explorers Summer Camp being held at Veterans Memorial High School.

At the camp, kids will go through several scenarios to learn how to investigate a crime scene, and even how to stop the bleed during a mass casualty event.

“It's a variety of different programs we have in the department,” Mission police spokesman Art Flores said. “We work with these young individuals that hopefully makes them consider joining law enforcement with us."

Those between the ages of 14 to 20 that live in Mission, Palmview or Alton can sign up. Call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000 for more information.