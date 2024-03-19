Mission police identify officer hospitalized in shooting, suspect still in critical condition

The Mission Police Department provided new details on a Saturday officer-involved shooting that hospitalized two people.

The shooting occurred Saturday, March 16, at approximately 10:25 a.m. at the 5200 block of South FM 494, Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said in a Tuesday morning news conference.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer hospitalized following shooting, Texas Rangers investigating

According to Torres, Mission police officer Sgt. Adrian Alejandro, a 16-year veteran with the department, was patrolling the area when he encountered the suspect, who was walking on foot.

Torres said Alejandro began interviewing the suspect when he fired one round with a shotgun at the sergeant, striking him in the lower torso. Alejandro returned fire and struck the suspect twice in his torso.

Alejandro and the unidentified suspect were rushed to a local hospital. Alejandro is in stable condition, but the suspect is in critical condition.

Police did not disclose why Alejandro engaged with the suspect. Torres said the department has not had a chance to interview either individuals to gain clarity on what led to the shooting.

Torres said because the suspect is not being charged with a criminal complaint at this time, their identity will not be released until a later date.

The shooting continues to be investigated through the Texas Rangers, and the Mission Police Department is conducting a concurrent internal investigation as well.

A prayer service will be held Alejandro Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at BT Church, located at 2001 Trenton Rd. in McAllen. The community is invited to attend.