Mission police investigate three-vehicle crash, three people hospitalized

5 hours 35 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2024 Aug 5, 2024 August 05, 2024 2:35 PM August 05, 2024 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Frontage Road.

According to Mission police spokesperson Art Flores, the crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, near Glasscock Road near Burns Motors.

Flores said a Jeep struck a BMW from behind, causing the BMW to spin and hit a white van. The crash also caused the Jeep to rollover.

The driver of the Jeep and two occupants in the BMW were sent to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Flores.

The crash remains under investigation.

