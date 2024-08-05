Mission police investigate three-vehicle crash, three people hospitalized
The Mission Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Frontage Road.
According to Mission police spokesperson Art Flores, the crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, near Glasscock Road near Burns Motors.
Flores said a Jeep struck a BMW from behind, causing the BMW to spin and hit a white van. The crash also caused the Jeep to rollover.
The driver of the Jeep and two occupants in the BMW were sent to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Flores.
The crash remains under investigation.
