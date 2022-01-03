Mission police investigating possible homicide
The Mission Police Department is investigating a possible homicide Monday afternoon, said Public Information Officer Art Flores.
Police are investigating the possible homicide of a 31-year-old male victim found with a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Tulipan Street.
The scene remains active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
