Mission police launch Crime Victims Unit internship program

The Mission Police Department has a new internship program for college students.

The department is currently accepting applications for their Crime Victims Unit. There is only one spot open and it is unpaid.

This is good experience for students majoring in criminal justice, social work, or psychology.

"They're going to help me interact with victims, giving forms for crime victims applications. They're going to be looking into their problems or cases so they can help me guide them," Crime Victims Unit Liaison Isela Marin said.

The deadline to apply is December 1.

For more information, visit the city of Mission's Facebook page. To apply, click here.