Mission police officers undergoing martial arts training
Officers with the Mission Police Department will participate in daily martial arts training sessions.
Mission police officers are learning the lessons from one of their own.
“Every day something happens. We get into struggles all the time, and the main goal here is just to make sure that they're ready for whatever they encounter,” Mission police officer and use of force instructor Guilheron Da Costa said.
More News
News Video
-
Obstacle course held in honor of fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez
-
Two people hospitalized in three-vehicle crash on the expressway
-
Investigation underway after body found in submerged vehicle in rural Donna
-
Mission police officers undergoing martial arts training
-
Investigation underway after body found in submerged vehicle in rural Donna