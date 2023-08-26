x

Mission police officers undergoing martial arts training

Officers with the Mission Police Department will participate in daily martial arts training sessions.

Mission police officers are learning the lessons from one of their own.

“Every day something happens. We get into struggles all the time, and the main goal here is just to make sure that they're ready for whatever they encounter,” Mission police officer and use of force instructor Guilheron Da Costa said. 

