Mission police release 911 call of hoax school threat against Sharyland Pioneer HS

The Mission Police Department released the recording of the 911 call of a false shooting threat that was made last week against Sharyland Pioneer High School.

The 911 call was made Wednesday, March 22, the same day the McAllen and Brownsville police departments also received similar 911 calls of shootings that occurred at McAllen Memorial High School and Lopez Early College High School.

Each call prompted a police response to the campuses.

Brownsville police released the recording of the 911 they received, which sounded similar to the one Mission police released.

In both 911 calls, the caller reports four students were shot in a school bathroom.

Mission police said they knew the call was a hoax because they contacted the campus and spoke with police officers stationed at the school.

The officers confirmed there was no threat.

Police are still investigating to see who made the calls.