Mission police search for missing 60-year-old man

The Mission Police Department is searching for a man who was last seen Tuesday night.

Rolando Garcia, 60, was last seen in the area of Conway Road and Interstate Highway 2 at around 10:30 p.m. He is described as 6'2 in height, 190 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5000.