Mission police search for suspects accused of stealing food, alcohol from H-E-B

The Mission Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $1,000 in products from H-E-B, according to a news release.

Police said the theft occurred on November 10 at the H-E-B located at 2409 East Expressway 83.

A man and a woman took wine, food and beer, totaling $1,298.70, without paying and left in a black Land Rover, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5000 or Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.