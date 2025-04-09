Undocumented migrant arrested for pointing laser at CBP helicopter in Mission

An undocumented migrant was arrested in Mission after admitting to pointing a laser at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, according to a news release.

The news release said Mission police arrested Luis Antonio Ochoa-Soliz after a traffic stop was conducted and was found to be an undocumented migrant from Mexico.

The news release said Border Patrol agents at the McAllen station were called to assist CBP Air and Marine Operations who reported someone was targeting their aircraft with a laser device near the Mission area, approximately five miles northwest of the McAllen International Airport.

With assistance from the Mission Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle near Mayberry Road and Country Club Drive, according to the news release.

The news release said one of the occupants was Ochoa-Soliz who admitted to pointing the laser. He was taken into custody by Mission police and is facing a charge of illumination of aircraft by intense light.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI Join Terrorism Task Force for potential federal charges.