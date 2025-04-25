Mission police search for suspects who allegedly vandalized building

The Mission Police Department is on the lookout for four suspects who allegedly broke into an empty building and vandalized it.

Police say the building is an old Agape Christian school and even though it's been closed for years, they plan to file charges.

"Right now it's vacant, but it's still property that belongs to someone. They vandalized it, they broke some windows, over $800 worth of damages, and it's unacceptable," Mission police spokesperson Art Flores said.

The four suspects are facing trespass and vandalism charges. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5000.