Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'

Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." 

Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage. 

Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said.

Mission police are now searching for a white Chevy truck with black rims and chrome step rails in connection with the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477. 

