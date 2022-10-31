Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident."
Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage.
Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said.
Mission police are now searching for a white Chevy truck with black rims and chrome step rails in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.
