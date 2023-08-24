Mission police seeking missing woman

Editza Gomez. Photo credit: Mission Police Department.

The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman last seen on Saturday, according to a news release.

Editza Gomez was last seen walking northbound near the 1000 block of North Miller Avenue wearing a black shirt with ruffles and black pants shortly before noon.

Gomez is described as having curly black hair and brown eyes, a height of 5’5 and weighing 100 pounds. She has the word “Emily” tattooed on her right wrist and “Caylee” on her left wrist.

Those with nay information on Gomez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.