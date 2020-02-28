Mission public pool back open

MISSION - One of Mission's public pools is back open.

The Bannworth Park pool closed in January due to a broken heater. The heater is now back up and running.

Lap swimming hours have been set as follows:

Monday - Friday 5:30 - 6:30 a.m.

Monday - Thursday 7:30 pm - 9:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:00 - 11:00 a.m.