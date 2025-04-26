Mission veteran shares what life is like with Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's Disease can affect people of all ages and if it's left untreated, the condition can worsen over time.
One Mission veteran shares what it's like living with Parkinson's.
"Alone, very alone," Nazario Cantu said.
That's how 75-year-old Nazario Cantú says he feels at times as he learns to navigate life with Parkinson's Disease.
The Air Force veteran is now living alone. His wife has Alzheimer's and is living in a nearby nursing home, and his daughter is dead.
"Now I'm having trouble with writing. Please do not ask me to write my name legible, and to eat, if I start to eat or concentrate, I need to eat with a spoon," Cantu said.
He had experienced tremors for many years. It wasn't until he suffered a bad fall last year that he got checked.
"They did a complete work up on me because I couldn't stand or anything," Cantu said.
His doctors at DHR Health diagnosed him with Parkinson's Disease. It's a neurodegenerative condition that worsens over time.
Common symptoms to look out for are tremors, difficulty standing and walking and slow movements.
"Unfortunately, we don't have research to show that we can stop the progression of the disease, but we can treat the symptoms, so the patient can continue doing daily activities," DHR Health Neurologist Dr. Leonel Estofan said.
Beyond taking medications, Cantu underwent a nerve surgery in his leg at DHR Health, and he has a spinal nerve stimulator, that helps manage his chronic nerve pain.
Dr. Estofan says early detection can help significantly improve quality of life.
Watch the video above for the full story.
