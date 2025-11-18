Mission woman charged in deadly animal cruelty investigation

Blanca Ester Rodriguez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 71-year-old Mission woman is behind bars after six dogs were found dead in her property and over 40 others were removed from there, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Blanca Ester Rodriguez was charged on Tuesday with cruelty to non-livestock animals, the sheriff’s office announced.

Rodriguez’s arraignment comes after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in rural Mission on Sunday in reference to reports of dead dogs on the property and over 30 dogs that “appeared malnourished.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More than 40 dogs removed from Mission home, six found dead on property

As previously reported, deputies at the scene located six dead dogs at the property and 42 dogs “confined to kennels inside the residence.”

Rodriguez was identified as the property owner.

The dogs were released to the custody of the Hidalgo County Animal Control Department.

Jail records show Rodriguez’s bond was set at $5,000.