Mission woman found dead with 'several' dog bites, police say

Two pit bulls are in the custody of animal control after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in a Mission home with several bite marks, according to police.

The Mission Police Department responded to the 800 block of Leal Street Thursday afternoon in reference to a woman lying in the living room with “several bite marks on her left side of her body and face,” according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.

The victim, Maria Racheal Perez, was non-responsive when police arrived and was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. Her granddaughter made the 911 call, Flores added.

Two pit bulls that belonged to relatives were taken into custody by animal control. Assistant police Chief Jody Tittle said it appears the dogs may have caused the death, but police are still investigating.

An autopsy for Perez will be requested.