Moda y Belleza: Como maquillarse para lucir más joven

3 hours 11 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 5:23 PM May 10, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Moda y Belleza, Karen González, Alexis Sánchez, y Alexandra De Ochoa, propietarias de Blush Babes Beauty Studio, visitan nuestros estudios para demostrar y brindar algunos consejos sobre como maquillar para aparentar la juventud. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

