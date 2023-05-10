Moda y Belleza: Como maquillarse para lucir más joven
En Moda y Belleza, Karen González, Alexis Sánchez, y Alexandra De Ochoa, propietarias de Blush Babes Beauty Studio, visitan nuestros estudios para demostrar y brindar algunos consejos sobre como maquillar para aparentar la juventud.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
