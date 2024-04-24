Moda y Belleza: Organizan concurso de belleza en Pharr
Vanessa Soto, vocera de la ciudad Pharr, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el concurso 'Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant' organizado por la ciudad junto con 'The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce'.
Este concurso es exclusivo para jóvenes estudiantes de Pharr y se realizará el 18 de mayo en 'Pepe Salinas Recreation Center' ubicado en 1011 W. Kelly Ave. Pharr.
Para más información puede ingresar a: www.greaterpharrchamber.com
Número de contacto: (956) 402-4240
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr prepares for upcoming Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant
-
City of Mission, police department to hold ceremony honoring victims of crime
-
Second victim identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg
-
Authorities in Starr County respond to home with barricaded suspect
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Groundbreaking robot helps doctors perform surgeries