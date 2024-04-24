x

Moda y Belleza: Organizan concurso de belleza en Pharr

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Vanessa Soto, vocera de la ciudad Pharr, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre el concurso 'Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant' organizado por la ciudad junto con 'The Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce'.

Este concurso es exclusivo para jóvenes estudiantes de Pharr y se realizará el 18 de mayo en 'Pepe Salinas Recreation Center' ubicado en 1011 W. Kelly Ave. Pharr. 

Para más información puede ingresar a: www.greaterpharrchamber.com

Número de contacto: (956) 402-4240

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

