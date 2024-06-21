Molina Healthcare hosting child safety event in Mission
Molina Healthcare of Texas is hosting a child safety event in the city of Mission.
The event started on Friday at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. It’s being held at the Speer Memorial Library, located at 801 E. 12th St.
As part of the event, Molina Healthcare partnered with different organizations — such as the Mission Police Department — to offer summer safety tips for families.
Resources being offered include child ID bracelets, car seat medical stickers and more, according to a news release.
Door prizes and photos from the PAW Patrol team will also be available.
The first 50 kids will receive a free backpack.
If your kid uses a car seat, you will also get a car seat safety sticker that help first responders identify their medical needs during any emergency.
Watch the video above for the full story.
