Monarch butterflies to be listed as threatened species

Butterfly species flock to the National Butterfly Center in Mission.

Among them is the monarch butterfly. In the 1980s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said there were over 380 million monarchs that made the journey to Mexico.

Over 30 years later, U.S. wildlife officials said the population is shrinking.

The Associated Press reported that monarchs occupied only 2.2 acres of their wintering area in central Mexico during the 2023-24 winter season — a 59% decrease from the previous year's area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the species has faced threats — including exposure to insecticides and climate change. They’ve announced plans to add the butterfly to the threatened species list by the end of next year, following an extensive public comment period.

As a threatened species, monarch butterflies would be protected by the Endangered Species Act, which would make it illegal to kill or transport the butterfly.

That doesn't include accidental kills such as vehicle strikes.

Workers at the National Butterfly Center in Mission said they’ve done their part to conserve the population.

“We plant for them, we plant their nectar plants where the butterfly will feed and we also plant host plants where the little butterflies will lay their eggs and caterpillars will feed,” NBC Interim Executive Director Stephanie Lopez said.

Lopez said adding the butterflies to the threatened species list could bring awareness to their declining population. The proposal would also designate critical habitats for the monarch butterflies.

“I think it's important that we protect what we have, and if we know that there is a problem, I think it's great that we're starting to solve it,” Lopez said.

Public comments opened on Dec. 12, and will be accepted until March 12, 2025. . Information about how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137. This docket also includes information about how to attend two virtual public information meetings, and associated public hearings, about this listing proposal.