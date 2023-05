Monday is the last day to appeal 2022 property tax appraisal

Monday, May 15, is the last day to appeal your 2022 property tax appraisal. Homeowners should have received their appraisal notice last month.

If you think your home was overvalued, you can go to your tax office in person or file a protest online. The appeal process takes up to 3 months.

Visit your county's appraisal district's website for those online reports and forms.