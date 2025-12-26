Edinburg family welcomes baby girl born on Christmas

An Edinburg family welcomed a new member on Christmas Day.

Rebekah Leann Guizar was delivered at 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, at The Maternity Center at South Texas Health System (STHS) Edinburg. She weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

According to an STHS news release, fewer babies are born on Christmas than on any other day of the year, making Rebekah’s birth extra special.

“It was the most beautiful moment I’ve ever experienced, something so amazing,” mother Karen Guizar said in a statement. “It’s such a blessing; we felt God’s love shining down on us as she entered the world on such a holy day.”

Originally due on Jan. 11, 2026, Karen’s obstetrician-gynecologist recommended labor induction nearly three weeks early for medical reasons, the release stated. The labor induction procedure happened on Tuesday, Dec. 23, meaning the family had to wait for Rebekah’s arrival for two days.

“Everyone had been here anxiously awaiting her arrival since the 23rd, but she was waiting to make her grand entrance on Christmas Day,” Karen said.

To help create a lasting memory for the family, the staff at STHS Edinburg went the extra mile by providing Little Rebekah with a special Baby’s First Christmas onesie.

“Delivering a Christmas baby is an extra special gift, bringing love and light to our shift on a day typically spent with family and friends,” STHS Edinburg Director of Women’s Services and Nursery NormaLinda Aguirre-Partida said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be part of this momentous occasion for the Guizar family and the others who’ve entrusted us to be part of their maternity journey."