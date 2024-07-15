x

Monday, July 15, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s

Monday, July 15, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
5 hours 6 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 July 15, 2024 10:10 AM July 15, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days