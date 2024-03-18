Monday, March 18, 2024: Breezy, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Progreso mayor arrested Monday morning, according to city attorney
-
Valley daycare concerned over respiratory illnesses other than COVID
-
CASA of Cameron County to hold Royal Ball to help raise funds...
-
EXCLUSIVE: Specialized DWI unit patrolling for suspected drunk drivers in Edinburg
-
South Padre Island restaurant sees decrease in Spring Break customers