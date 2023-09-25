x

Monday, September 25, 2023: Late showers, temps in the 100s

8 hours 12 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 11:13 AM September 25, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days