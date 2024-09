Monster Jam returns to the Payne Arena in Hidalgo

Monster Jam is back in the Rio Grande Valley.

Anyone who enjoys big trucks, racing, and adrenaline might want to purchase tickets before they run out.

Channel 5 News reporter Brenda Villa speaks with driver Jaime Sullivan about what people can expect at the weekend-long event.

Monster Jam is happening from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

