Monster Jam set for this weekend at Payne Arena
Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo has been fully transformed to host Monster Jam this weekend.
Hundreds are expected to attend to watch multiple monster trucks compete.
Monster Jam will run from Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.
