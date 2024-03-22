x

Monster Jam set for this weekend at Payne Arena

5 hours 14 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 6:44 PM March 22, 2024 in News - Local
By: Brenda Villa

Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo has been fully transformed to host Monster Jam this weekend.

Hundreds are expected to attend to watch multiple monster trucks compete.

Monster Jam will run from Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.

Tickets are available online.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days