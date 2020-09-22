Monte Alto family is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Hanna

A Monte Alto family is still trying to recovery from the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna.

For nearly two months since the hurricane hit the Rio Grande Valley, the Ramos family has been living without a roof and having to deal with mold in their home.

Monte Alto Resident Elizabeth Ramos said she has to wear a mask to sleep every night, because the mold inside her home is unbearable.

“You’re supposed to be wearing a mask when you’re outdoors to protect yourself but for me, I also have to use a mask inside my own home because it smells a lot,” Ramos said.

