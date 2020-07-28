Monte Alto family's home suffers storm damage
Hurricane Hanna destroyed a home in Monte Alto over the weekend — leaving a family of seven homeless.
The storm ripped the roof off the Ramos family home. Water poured inside, soaking everything. And without power, everything in the refrigerator spoiled.
Channel 5 News reporter Tanvi Varma witnessed the damage firsthand.
Watch the video for the full story.
