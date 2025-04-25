More arrests made in connection with Rio Grande City fuel card scheme

Former Rio Grande City Secretary Angela Solis and three individuals turned themselves into police custody in connection with the credit card abuse investigation in Rio Grande City, according to Interim Police Chief Jose Solis.

Angela Solis is accused of charging more than $11,000 on fuel cards provided by the city without authorization.

According to jail records, Angela Solis, Hector Trevino, Heron Trevino, Leslie Ann Munoz and Yahir Luna are facing charges of credit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity.

RELATED STORY: Records reveal former Rio Grande City secretary charged more than $11,000 on gas cards

Chief Solis confirmed Hector and Heron are Angela Solis' sons.

Angela Solis has already been charged with credit card abuse and abuse of official capacity. She was out on a $7,500 bond.

As previously reported, the investigation began after the city switched gas companies and employees received new gas cards. Despite the switch, the previous gas company that used to provide gas cards to city employees was still charging the city.

A detective later discovered that several vehicles were involved in the fuel card scheme.