More charges pending for Houston men accused of auto theft in Brownsville, police say

More charges are pending for the three Houston men accused in a high-tech vehicle theft ring in the Valley.

The men are accused of stealing several trucks from the Brownsville Sunrise Mall parking lot.

Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week.

Balderas was charged with evading arrest of foot; evading arrest with a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony; theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; unlawful use of criminal instruments, a state jail felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

Balederas' bond is set at $102,500.

Delgado was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest on foot; theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a state jail felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

Delgado's bond is set at $87,500.

Rubalcava was charged with evading arrest on foot; theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; unlawful use of criminal instruments, a state jail felony; and engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

Rubalcava's bond is set at $97,000.

Authorities say the trio had computer equipment that allowed them to steal specific trucks in less than five minutes.

Police say the targeted trucks were Chevy Silverados. Once stolen, the trucks would end up in Mexico, according to police.

Police believe the trio also targeted trucks in Edinburg and McAllen.