Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested

Three Houston men accused in a string of car thefts that occurred throughout the Valley were arraigned Wednesday morning in Brownsville.

Brownsville police say Jonathan Balderas, Jose Delgado, and Roel Rubalcava were arrested earlier this week.

Balderas was charged with one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of engaging in organized criminal activity; one count of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, possession of marijuana, and a count of theft of a motor vehicle, a stale jail felony.

Delgado was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest on foot, and theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Rubalcava was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest on foot, and theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Police say the three men used a key programmer, computer modules, and different keys to steal the vehicles, said Michael Parker with the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Division.

Authorities believe the three men were possibly part of a car theft ring stretching throughout the entire Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.