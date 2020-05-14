x

More major retailers reopen today in Brownsville

By: Rudy Mireles

Several retailers opened their doors Thursday after 14 days since the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville reopened.

Twenty more major retailers such as Gap and GNC have reopened, joining chains like Dick’s Sporting Goods – who have been open since May 1.

Some businesses such as Cinemark will continue to remain closed.

