More pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at UT-Austin

Texas department of Public Safety troopers surround a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, April 29, 2024. Credit: Julius Shieh for The Texas Tribune

Arrests resumed Monday at the University of Texas at Austin amid ongoing demonstrations in support of Palestinians.

Reporters at The Texas Tribune observed at least 40 demonstrators arrested as of 3:30 p.m. and several others were given medical attention because of the sweltering heat.

The arrests began after a group of a few dozen protesters formed an encampment in an unshaded area on the South Mall, which they have been occupying on and off since a pro-Palestinian rally first broke out last Wednesday.

Students walked out of class to demand that UT-Austin divest from manufacturers supplying Israel weapons in the ongoing war in Gaza. Israel launched its war on Gaza after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7. Health authorities have reported that more than 30,000 Palestinians have died over the past seven months.

On Monday, law enforcement officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as the University of Texas police department formed a ring around the encampment. As arrests began, onlookers gathered around them and began shouting at officers.

UT Police department could not immediately confirm how many protesters had been arrested. A spokesperson said the University, not the police department, would be handling communications regarding the protests.

The Tribune observed several demonstrators sitting inside the encampment dragged away by a law enforcement officer, while observers recorded videos and yelled. The arrests were made by UT police, while DPS troopers stood guard and managed the crowd. Austin police officers were also on the scene, passing out zip ties in apparent preparation to restrain more demonstrators.

Those inside of the encampment sat with their arms linked as officers continued to drag them out. The crowd of onlookers swelled into the hundreds as more law enforcement officers arrived on the scene. Medics brought wet towels to those in the encampment until police advised them to stay away.

Some protesters arrested on Monday are students, the Tribune confirmed, but it is not clear exactly how many. Last week, UT President Jay Hartzell said that about half of those arrested amid the demonstration were unaffiliated with the university.

Gov. Greg Abbott chimed in on Monday to applaud the resumption of arrests. On X, he reposted a video of officers wearing face shields spreading across campus.

“No encampments will be allowed,” he said. “Instead arrests are being made.”

The UT police department issued a dispersal order Monday afternoon, telling protestors that their conduct on the South Mall violated multiple sections of Texas’ Penal Code and that they would be arrested if they did not disperse.

“Your conduct is in violation of Penal Code Sections 42.01 Disorderly Conduct, 42.02 Riot, 42.03 Obstructing a Highway or other passageway, 30.05 Criminal Trespass,” the order from assistant chief Shane Streepy reads. “I command you in the name of the University of Texas Police Department to disperse.”

Last week, at least 57 people, including one journalist, were arrested for criminal trespassing. All of those charges were dropped. Protests had continued in the following days, without incident.

