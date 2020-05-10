More than 1,000 new virus cases, 39 more deaths in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials report more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported a total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

