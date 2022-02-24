x

More than 12,000 workers vaccinated as part of binational vaccine project with Mexico

February 24, 2022
By: Allysa Cole

Starr County officials reached a milestone in their binational vaccination project that started last November.

The county has vaccinated more than 12,000 people from Mexico as part of the project.

The project a partnership between the county, the industrial foundation, the Tamaulipas state government and other community leaders. 

Mexican nationals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Starr County International Bridge in Roma and the Starr Camargo Bridge in Rio Grande City.

