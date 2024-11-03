More than 145,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County during Early Voting

Early Voting in Hidalgo County has ended, with polling places closing between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The law says if someone is still in line to vote when their polling location is set to close, they can still vote.

Since Early Voting began last week, more than 145,000 people have cast their ballots in Hidalgo County alone.

That is the highest voter turnout of all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley, and Friday's ballots have yet to be counted.

On Election Day, voters will have the option to vote at any of the 109 polling locations that will be open. That is a record for the elections department.

Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line when polls close will be allowed to cast a ballot.

