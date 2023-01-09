More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish seized
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the Texas coast Sunday.
Crews say they found three fishermen aboard a 'lancha'.
Red snapper fish along with illegal fishing gear were seized.
Crews detained the fishermen and took them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
