More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish seized

2 hours 2 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, January 09 2023 Jan 9, 2023 January 09, 2023 11:00 AM January 09, 2023 in News - Local

More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized off the Texas coast Sunday.

Crews say they found three fishermen aboard a 'lancha'.

Red snapper fish along with illegal fishing gear were seized.

Crews detained the fishermen and took them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

