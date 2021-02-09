More than 75% of Cameron and Hidalgo County residents want COVID-19 vaccine, new study shows

Facebook, in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland, asked users to participate in a survey on COVID-19.

According to the survey data in Texas less than 62% of people say they will get vaccinated. In the Rio Grande Valley that number grows significantly, with over 75% of people in both Cameron and Hidalgo County wanting to get vaccinated.

"When we look at Cameron County at pretty much 75%, that's what we would say is reaching herd immunity," Facebook Spokesperson Sonia Sroka said.

According to the data over 968,000 people in both counties want the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the last nine weeks, the state has allocated over 17,000 doses of the vaccine weekly to both counties.

At the current rate in which the counties are receiving those vaccine shipments, it would take 47 more weeks to get 75% of people in both counties vaccinated with at least one dose. Meaning every resident who wants a vaccine wouldn't see their first one until the first week of January 2022.

