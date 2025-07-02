More than 8,000 residents without power in Edinburg area

Approximately 8,266 residents in the Edinburg area are without power, according to the outage map from Magic Valley Electric Co-op.

These outages come after a thunderstorm moved across parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

AEP is reporting more than 500 outages in Hidalgo and Cameron County, according to the outage map.

According to the KRGV weather team, strong thunderstorms moved north-northwest at 40 mph through southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The city of Edinburg posted on Facebook a traffic signal light at the intersection of Richardson Road and Doolittle Road. Crews are on-site fixing the issue and drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.