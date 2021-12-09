More than $900K in border construction materials stolen from steel company recovered

Nearly $1 million worth of stolen border wall segments ended up behind a home in Weslaco.

Police in Pharr say someone was using it to build a backyard hangout.

The border wall bollards were found missing from the Strong Structure Steel, a nearly 15-acre industrial site.

Surveillance video shows trucks and trailers being utilized in the theft, but police say there’s more to it.

William Edmunson, deputy police chief of the Pharr Police Department, said over 100 panels were stolen Monday and found at a secure lot behind a Weslaco residence.

At the residence, Pharr police said they recovered not just the walls, but large tools and vehicles as part of a search warrant.

"There were actually two structures that were built at that location that were recovered. Some patio type structures, pavilion type structure that they actually used from that site to build," Edmunson said. “Everything has been recovered from the property. A number of persons of interest have been identified and have been spoken to, the investigation is still ongoing, and we do anticipate arrests shortly on it."

